Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA (TGS2.BA)
74.00ARS
20 Oct 2017
$-0.95 (-1.27%)
$74.95
$75.20
$77.00
$72.50
369,420
243,788
$78.00
$20.00
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.09
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$29,392.35
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|794.50
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.93
|14.09
RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Aug 21
(Repeating to add TATA HSG DEV and TGS INVT Primary CP deals) Aug 21 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE --------------------------------------------------
Seismic surveyor TGS's shares fall after Q2 sales disappoint
OSLO, Aug 3 Shares of the world's leading provider of geoscience data to oil companies TGS fell by more than 6 percent on Thursday, after disappointing sales in the second quarter.
BRIEF-TGS and PGS announce 3D seismic project offshore Eastern Canada
* announce the fourth 3D seismic project offshore Eastern Canada for 2017
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|Transportadora de Gas del Norte SA (TGN.BA)
|--
|--
|Transportadora de Gas del Norte SA (TGNA.BA)
|$0.00
|--
|Transportadora de Gas del Norte SA (TGNC.BA)
|$60.90
|-0.10
|Repsol SA (REP.MC)
|€15.23
|-0.06
|Petrobras Energia Participaciones SA (PCH.MZA)
|--
|--
|YPF SA (YPFD.BA)
|$401.55
|+2.55
|El Paso LLC (EP.N)
|--
|--
|Gas Natural SDG SA (GAS.MC)
|€18.35
|-0.06