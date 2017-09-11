Teranga Gold Corp (TGZ.TO)
2.82CAD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$2.82
--
--
--
--
422,953
$6.05
$2.75
About
Overall
|Beta:
|2.43
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$322.36
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|107.34
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|0.63
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|-1.60
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|-2.24
|14.09
BRIEF-Teranga Gold hedges about 50 pct of Sabodala production at $1,336 per ounce through 2018
* Teranga Gold hedges ~50 pct of Sabodala production at $1,336 per ounce through 2018, providing greater cash flow certainty during banfora project construction
BRIEF-Teranga Gold says annualized gold production to increase by 50 pct
* Teranga Gold Corp - company's annualized gold production expected to increase by 50% to between 300,000 and 350,000 ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Teranga Gold Corp receives approval to delist from ASX
* australian Securities Exchange has approved its request for removal of company from official list of ASX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Teranga Gold reports quarterly earnings per share $0.09
* Record second quarter production underlies solid financial results for Teranga Gold
BRIEF-Teranga Gold submits application for removal from official list of Australian Securities Exchange
* Teranga Gold submits application for removal from the official list of the Australian Securities Exchange
BRIEF-Teranga Gold increases Sabodala's reserve base to 2.7 mln ounces
* Teranga Gold increases Sabodala's reserve base to 2.7 million ounces: adds more than 400,000 ounces of gold and improves five-year production and cash flow profile
BRIEF-Teranga Gold says on track to achieve 2017 production guidance
* Teranga Gold Corp - we are on track to achieve our 2017 production guidance range of between 205,000 and 225,000 ounces
BRIEF-Teranga Gold announces effective date of 1 for 5 share consolidation
* Teranga Gold announces effective date of 1 for 5 share consolidation
BRIEF-Teranga gold qtrly net income per share $0.01
* Teranga Gold reports strong Q1 2017 production and financial results