BRIEF-Theratechnologies Q3 loss per share c$0.04 * Theratechnologies announces financial results for third quarter of 2017

BRIEF-Theratechnologies announces new findings with investigational Antiretroviral Ibalizumab, with EGRIFTA * Theratechnologies Inc - announces new findings with investigational Antiretroviral Ibalizumab and with EGRIFTA

BRIEF-Theratechnologies reports Q2 loss per share C$0.13 * Theratechnologies announces financial results for second quarter of 2017

BRIEF-Theratechnologies says FDA sets PDUFA date of Jan 3 for ibalizumab application * FDA grants priority review to HIV monoclonal antibody and long-acting investigational antiretroviral ibalizumab