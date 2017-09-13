Edition:
Thermax Limited (THMX.BO)

THMX.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

962.55INR
11:33am IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-13.90 (-1.42%)
Prev Close
Rs976.45
Open
Rs980.00
Day's High
Rs980.00
Day's Low
Rs962.55
Volume
2,674
Avg. Vol
15,834
52-wk High
Rs1,070.85
52-wk Low
Rs737.50

Thermax Limited is engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of boilers, heating and cooling equipment, industrial chemicals, and water and waste management equipment. The Company also undertakes turnkey contracts for power plants, and provides operation and maintenance services for the same. The Company operates through... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.98
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs105,272.40
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 112.61
Dividend: 6.00
Yield (%): 0.64

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 26.97 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.34 10.90
ROE: -- 10.94 14.09

Latest News about THMX.BO

BRIEF-Thermax gets contract from UAE co worth $43 mln

* Says gets contract from UAE co worth $43 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2fhQ2IK) Further company coverage:

13 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Thermax gets members' nod for re-appointment of M S Unnikrishnan as MD, CEO

* Gets members' nod for re-appointment of M S Unnikrishnan as MD and CEO Source text: (http://bit.ly/2urZ5fW) Further company coverage:

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Thermax June-qtr consol net profit down 17 pct

* June quarter consol net profit 406.2 million rupees versus 489.6 million rupees last year

08 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Thermax Ltd seeks members' nod for reappointment of M S Unnnikrishnan as MD, CEO

* Seeks members' nod for reappointment of M S Unnnikrishnan as MD, CEO Source text - (http://bit.ly/2u0SnOh) Further company coverage:

17 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Thermax Ltd increases shareholding in First Energy to 76 pct

* Says signed agreement to increase shareholding in First Energy to 76 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

12 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's Thermax Ltd March-qtr profit down 62 pct

* Thermax Limited consensus forecast for March quarter profit was 971.1 million rupees

30 May 2017

BRIEF-Thermax gets export contracts of $157 mln

* Says co bags export contracts of USD 157 million Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pbqrGJ) Further company coverage:

28 Apr 2017
