BRIEF-Tahoe Resources says Guatemalan Supreme Court declines to act on export credential * Guatemalan Supreme Court confirms limited consultation area and declines to act on export credential

BRIEF-Tahoe revises 2017 guidance for gold operations * Tahoe revises 2017 guidance for gold operations and provides updated reserves and resources at timmins west

CANADA STOCKS-TSX breaks slump in relief rally led by financials, Tahoe Resources TORONTO, Sept 11 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday on the weakening of Hurricane Irma overnight and North Korea refraining from a missile test to mark its 69th anniversary, with financial stocks and Tahoe Resources leading the rally.

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as Tahoe plunges; Hudson's Bay, Aecon spike TORONTO, Aug 25 Canada's main stock index ended slightly lower on Friday, as Tahoe Resources Inc plunged after a Guatemalan court upheld a halt at its top mine and retailer Hudson's Bay Co and construction company Aecon Group Inc surged on word each are considering strategic options.

BRIEF-Tahoe Resources reports Q2 revenue of $209.6 million * Tahoe reports solid second quarter 2017 results; ceases dividend and suspends company-wide guidance due to uncertainty in Guatemala