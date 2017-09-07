Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd (THRM.NS)
THRM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,808.45INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-37.05 (-2.01%)
Prev Close
Rs1,845.50
Open
Rs1,859.35
Day's High
Rs1,864.00
Day's Low
Rs1,803.00
Volume
62,552
Avg. Vol
153,993
52-wk High
Rs1,949.00
52-wk Low
Rs580.80
About
Thirumalai Chemicals Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in manufacturing and selling chemicals. The Company's segments include Chemical products and power generation from wind operated generators. The Company's products include phthalic anhydride, which offers applications, such as production of polyester... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.32
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs16,303.77
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|10.24
|Dividend:
|18.75
|Yield (%):
|1.18
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|18.54
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.89
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.77
|14.09
BRIEF-Thirumalai Chemicals to establish manufacturing facilities for phthalic anhydride
* To establish manufacturing facilities for production of phthalic anhydride with capacity of about 60,000 MT per annum