Thyrocare Technologies Ltd (THYO.NS)
THYO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
695.85INR
23 Oct 2017
695.85INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs5.65 (+0.82%)
Rs5.65 (+0.82%)
Prev Close
Rs690.20
Rs690.20
Open
Rs685.05
Rs685.05
Day's High
Rs702.00
Rs702.00
Day's Low
Rs685.05
Rs685.05
Volume
23,270
23,270
Avg. Vol
48,839
48,839
52-wk High
Rs871.00
Rs871.00
52-wk Low
Rs540.10
Rs540.10
About
Thyrocare Technologies Limited is an India-based healthcare service provider. The Company operates with a centralized processing laboratory (CPL) in Mumbai, India for esoteric tests, and regional processing laboratory in metro cities of India and other parts of Asia. The Company offers technologies, including Chemiluminescence... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs35,992.08
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|53.72
|Dividend:
|5.00
|Yield (%):
|1.49