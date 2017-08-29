Edition:
Toromont Industries Ltd (TIH.TO)

TIH.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

56.89CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$56.89
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
126,449
52-wk High
$58.44
52-wk Low
$39.01

About

Toromont Industries Ltd is a Canada-based company, which operates through two segments: Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Company's Equipment Group is involved in supply of specialized mobile equipment and industrial engines. It consists of businesses, including Toromont CAT, Battlefield-The CAT Rental Store, Sitech Mid-Canada... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.98
Market Cap(Mil.): $4,554.25
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 78.49
Dividend: 0.19
Yield (%): 1.31

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.02 10.90
ROE: -- 12.92 14.09

Latest News about TIH.TO

BRIEF-Toromont Industries Ltd - normal course issuer bid

* Toromont Industries Ltd - Under the notice, Toromont is entitled to purchase up to 6.7 million common shares

29 Aug 2017

Canada's Toromont to buy Caterpillar dealer Hewitt for C$1.02 billion

Toromont Industries Ltd said on Monday it would buy privately held Hewitt Group for about C$1.02 billion ($818 million) in cash and shares to expand its network of heavy equipment dealers in eastern Canada.

28 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Toromont Industries to acquire Hewitt Equipment

* Toromont Industries Ltd - ‍deal expected to be accretive to Toromont's net earnings in 2018​

28 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Toromont posts Q2 earnings per share c$0.52

* Toromont announces results for the second quarter of 2017 and quarterly dividend

26 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Toromont Industries Ltd Q1 earnings per share C$0.34

* Toromont announces results for the first quarter of 2017 and quarterly dividend

27 Apr 2017
