BRIEF-Toromont Industries Ltd - normal course issuer bid * Toromont Industries Ltd - Under the notice, Toromont is entitled to purchase up to 6.7 million common shares

Canada's Toromont to buy Caterpillar dealer Hewitt for C$1.02 billion Toromont Industries Ltd said on Monday it would buy privately held Hewitt Group for about C$1.02 billion ($818 million) in cash and shares to expand its network of heavy equipment dealers in eastern Canada.

UPDATE 1-Canada's Toromont to buy Caterpillar dealer Hewitt for C$1.02 bln Aug 28 Toromont Industries Ltd said on Monday it would buy privately held Hewitt Group for about C$1.02 billion ($818 million) in cash and shares to expand its network of heavy equipment dealers in eastern Canada.

Canada's Toromont to buy Caterpillar dealer Hewitt for C$1.02 bln Canada's Toromont Industries Ltd said on Monday it would buy Hewitt Group, a dealer of Caterpillar Inc heavy equipment, for about C$1.02 billion in cash and shares.

Canada's Toromont to buy Caterpillar dealer Hewitt for C$1.02 bln Aug 28 Canada's Toromont Industries Ltd said on Monday it would buy Hewitt Group, a dealer of Caterpillar Inc heavy equipment, for about C$1.02 billion in cash and shares.

BRIEF-Toromont Industries to acquire Hewitt Equipment * Toromont Industries Ltd - ‍deal expected to be accretive to Toromont's net earnings in 2018​

BRIEF-Toromont posts Q2 earnings per share c$0.52 * Toromont announces results for the second quarter of 2017 and quarterly dividend