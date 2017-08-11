ZEAL Network SE (TIMGn.DE)
TIMGn.DE on Xetra
23.92EUR
5:43pm IST
23.92EUR
5:43pm IST
Change (% chg)
€-0.20 (-0.85%)
€-0.20 (-0.85%)
Prev Close
€24.12
€24.12
Open
€24.07
€24.07
Day's High
€24.07
€24.07
Day's Low
€23.84
€23.84
Volume
3,721
3,721
Avg. Vol
24,397
24,397
52-wk High
€38.76
€38.76
52-wk Low
€21.80
€21.80
About
ZEAL Network SE, formerly Tipp24 SE, is a United Kingdom-based holding company specialized in the area of online lottery. The Company offers consumer facing lottery-based games, as well as business-to-business lottery solutions, mainly in charity lottery space. Its segments include Business-to-Consumer (B2C) segment and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.88
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€210.30
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|8.39
|Dividend:
|0.70
|Yield (%):
|11.16
Financials
BRIEF-Zeal Network H1 EBIT down at 7.9 million euros
* CONTINUED GROWTH IN BILLINGS, REVENUES AND ACTIVE CUSTOMERS