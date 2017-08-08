Timken India Ltd (TIMK.NS)
Timken India Limited is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of tapered roller bearings, components and accessories for the automotive sector and the railway industry. The Company also provides maintenance contract services and refurbishment services. The Company provides repair and maintenance services of industrial gear...
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
|P/E (TTM):
|26.97
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|9.34
|ROE:
|10.94
BRIEF-Timken India June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter net profit after tax 219.2 million rupees versus 283.5 million rupees year ago