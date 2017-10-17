Edition:
Tata Steel Ltd (TISC.BO)

TISC.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

711.75INR
2:53pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs7.35 (+1.04%)
Prev Close
Rs704.40
Open
Rs708.20
Day's High
Rs713.50
Day's Low
Rs704.00
Volume
173,165
Avg. Vol
480,299
52-wk High
Rs719.45
52-wk Low
Rs366.05

Chart for

About

TATA Steel Limited is a diversified steel producer. The Company is engaged in the business of steel making, including raw material and finishing operations. The Company's segments are Steel and Others. Its operations predominantly relate to manufacture of steel. The Others business segment comprises tubes, bearings, refractories... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.18
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs671,547.31
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 971.22
Dividend: 10.00
Yield (%): 1.45

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 40.49 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.50 10.90
ROE: -- 1.99 14.09

Latest News about TISC.BO

MEDIA-India's Tata Steel, JSW steel, Vedanta eye Bhushan Power & Steel - Business Standard

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

9:11am IST

Morning News Call - India, October 17

To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_10172017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate All India Institute of Ayurveda in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: Axis Bank earnings

17 Oct 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Oct 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 20:00 GMT on Monday:

17 Oct 2017

Tata Steel, Thyssenkrupp will not spin off joint venture in next 2-3 years

BRUSSELS Tata Steel and Thyssenkrupp have no plans to spin off their pending European steel joint venture within the next two to three years, Tata's managing director said on Monday.

16 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-Tata Steel, Thyssenkrupp will not spin off joint venture in next 2-3 years

BRUSSELS, Oct 16 Tata Steel and Thyssenkrupp have no plans to spin off their pending European steel joint venture within the next two to three years, Tata's managing director said on Monday.

16 Oct 2017

Tata Steel rules out IPO of Tata-Thyssen merged business for 2-3 years

BRUSSELS, Oct 16 Tata Steel ruled out on Monday a flotation in the next two to three years of the planned merger of its European steel operations with those of ThyssenKrupp.

16 Oct 2017

Workers remain sceptical about Thyssen-Tata steel deal

DUESSELDORF, Germany Labour leaders remain sceptical about a planned merger of Thyssenkrupp's European steel operations with those of Tata Steel, following the first meeting of a working group set up to convince workers to back the deal.

13 Oct 2017

Workers remain sceptical about Thyssen-Tata steel deal

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Oct 13 Labour leaders remain sceptical about a planned merger of Thyssenkrupp's European steel operations with those of Tata Steel , following the first meeting of a working group set up to convince workers to back the deal.

13 Oct 2017

MEDIA-India's Tata Steel, JSW Steel, 2 foreign firms show interest in Bhushan Power & Steel, Bhushan Steel - Financial Express

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

12 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Tata Steel acquires Rio Tinto's smelter technology, intellectual property rights to operate Hisarna process‍​

* Acquired Rio Tinto's smelter technology and intellectual property rights to operate low-carbon steelmaking Hisarna process‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2y8zldD Further company coverage:

11 Oct 2017
