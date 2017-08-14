Edition:
Titan Company Ltd (TITN.NS)

TITN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

604.05INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.90 (-0.48%)
Prev Close
Rs606.95
Open
Rs601.50
Day's High
Rs607.95
Day's Low
Rs594.90
Volume
930,435
Avg. Vol
1,542,983
52-wk High
Rs654.20
52-wk Low
Rs296.15

About

Titan Company Limited is engaged in offering watches, jewelry and others. The Company's segments include Watches, Jewellery, Eyewear and Others. The Company offers plain and studded gold jewelry brands, such as Tanishq, GoldPlus, Zoya, Mia, which are retailed through Tanishq, GoldPlus, Zoya & Mia stores. The Company offers... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.35
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs529,653.31
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 887.79
Dividend: 2.60
Yield (%): 0.44

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.20 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.16 10.90
ROE: -- 10.63 14.09

Latest News about TITN.NS

Titan sees up to 30 percent rise in sales with stores expansion

PANAJI, India Titan Co, India's biggest listed jeweller, expects its jewellery sales to rise by 20-30 percent in 2017/18 fiscal year ending March, as it plans to add more than two dozen retail stores to boost its presence in small towns, a senior company official said.

14 Aug 2017

Titan sees up to 30 pct rise in sales with stores expansion

PANAJI, India, Aug 14 Titan Co, India's biggest listed jeweller, expects its jewellery sales to rise by 20-30 percent in 2017/18 fiscal year ending March, as it plans to add more than two dozen retail stores to boost its presence in small towns, a senior company official said.

14 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Titan Company June qtr consol profit up about 97 pct

* June quarter consol net profit 2.38 billion rupees versus profit of 1.21 billion rupees last year

03 Aug 2017

BUZZ-Indian jewellery retailers climb on GST boost

** Shares of jewellery retailers PC Jeweller Ltd, Gitanjali Gems Ltd and Titan Company Ltd rise between 8.5-15 pct

05 Jun 2017

BRIEF-India's Titan Company March-qtr profit rises about 7 pct

* Net profit in March quarter last year was 1.87 billion rupees as per ind-as; total income 24.23 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

12 May 2017
