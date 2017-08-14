Titan sees up to 30 percent rise in sales with stores expansion PANAJI, India Titan Co, India's biggest listed jeweller, expects its jewellery sales to rise by 20-30 percent in 2017/18 fiscal year ending March, as it plans to add more than two dozen retail stores to boost its presence in small towns, a senior company official said.

BRIEF-India's Titan Company June qtr consol profit up about 97 pct * June quarter consol net profit 2.38 billion rupees versus profit of 1.21 billion rupees last year

BUZZ-Indian jewellery retailers climb on GST boost ** Shares of jewellery retailers PC Jeweller Ltd, Gitanjali Gems Ltd and Titan Company Ltd rise between 8.5-15 pct