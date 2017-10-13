Titagarh Wagons Ltd (TITW.NS)
TITW.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
125.15INR
3:51pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.45 (-0.36%)
Prev Close
Rs125.60
Open
Rs125.70
Day's High
Rs128.60
Day's Low
Rs124.50
Volume
408,762
Avg. Vol
591,333
52-wk High
Rs135.80
52-wk Low
Rs97.30
About
Titagarh Wagons Limited is an India-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of railway wagons, steel castings, heavy earth moving and mining equipment, bailey bridges, electric multiple unit (EMU) and non-ferrous metal alloys, among others. It operates through two business segments: Wagons... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.35
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
BRIEF-Titagarh Wagons gets letter of acceptance for supply of modular bridges to Nepal for $9 mln
* Says got letter of acceptance for its bid for supply of modular bridges to Nepal worth about $9 mln
BRIEF-India's Titagarh Wagons June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter profit 32.7 million rupees versus 37.4 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Titagarh Wagons gets members' nod to authorise investment to Titagarh Firema Adler SpA, Italy
* Gets members' nod to increase ceiling on aggregate of investment or loan or security to 25 billion rupees