Taseko Mines Ltd (TKO.TO)
2.81CAD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$2.81
--
--
--
--
342,867
$2.96
$0.56
About
Overall
|Beta:
|4.49
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$644.75
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|226.23
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
BRIEF-Taseko Mines appoints Anu Dhir to its board of directors
* Says Anu Dhir has been appointed to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Taseko announces board approval for construction of Florence Copper Test Facility
* Taseko announces permitting success and board approval for construction of Florence Copper Test Facility
BRIEF-Taseko Mines net income for quarter $0.02/share
* Says Q3 copper sales volumes for Gibraltar Mine are expected to be up to 10% lower than Q2 of 2017
State of emergency in British Columbia extended as wildfires rage
VANCOUVER British Columbia's government took the unprecedented step on Wednesday of extending a state of emergency by two weeks as it battled 140 wildfires that have forced about 45,000 people from their homes.
BRIEF-Taseko announces restart of Gibraltar Mine employees able to return to work
* Mining and milling operations at Gibraltar Mine have been restarted following a 4 day period in which mine had been idled Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Taseko announces offering of US$250 mln aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2022
* Taseko announces offering of us$250 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2022
BRIEF-Taseko Mines reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.07
* Taseko reports $48 million of adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter 2017
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|Rio Tinto Limited (RIO.AX)
|$69.26
|+0.20
|Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX.N)
|$14.83
|+0.02
|Teck Resources Ltd (TECKb.TO)
|$28.68
|--
|Teck Resources Ltd (TECKa.TO)
|$28.40
|--
|Southern Copper Corp (SCCO.N)
|$43.13
|-0.16
|Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L)
|997.50
|-2.50
|Antofagasta plc (70GD_p.L)
|75.00
|+10.00
|Augusta Resource Corp. (AZC.TO)
|--
|--