Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA (TL5.MC)
TL5.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.
9.01EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.36 (-3.82%)
Prev Close
€9.36
Open
€9.34
Day's High
€9.35
Day's Low
€9.01
Volume
1,057,308
Avg. Vol
1,056,194
52-wk High
€13.05
52-wk Low
€9.01
About
Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA is a Spain-based company engaged in the television (TV) broadcasting. The Company's activities are structured in one business segment: Free-to-air TV. It focuses on the acquisition, production and distribution of audiovisual content through the broadcasting of various channels, such as Telecinco,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.92
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€3,152.69
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|336.72
|Dividend:
|0.44
|Yield (%):
|4.67
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|24.67
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.31
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.87
|14.09
BRIEF-Mediaset Espana 9-month net profit up 10.8 pct YoY
* 9-MONTH NET PROFIT 146.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 131.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Mediaset Espana completes buyback program, buys 2.756 pct of share capital
* SAYS FINALIZES BUYBACK PROGRAM WITH TOTAL ACQUISITION OF 2.756 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL FOR 100 MILLION EUROS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Mediaset Espana H1 net profit up 6.8 pct at 125.7 mln euros YoY
* H1 NET SALES 504.4 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 519.1 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Mediaset Espana Q1 net profit up 20.9 pct YoY
* Q1 net profit 60.6 million euros($65.87 million)versus 50.1 million euros year ago