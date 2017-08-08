TeamLease Services Ltd (TLSV.NS)
TLSV.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,628.75INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs28.60 (+1.79%)
Prev Close
Rs1,600.15
Open
Rs1,610.00
Day's High
Rs1,649.00
Day's Low
Rs1,600.00
Volume
20,226
Avg. Vol
12,558
52-wk High
Rs1,776.00
52-wk Low
Rs823.10
About
Teamlease Services Limited is an India-based company engaged in employment activities. The Company operates as a temporary staffing company and provides human resource services to various industries. Its segments include Staffing Operations, Recruitment Operations and Training Operations.
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs27,210.36
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|17.10
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
BRIEF-India's Teamlease Services June-qtr consol net profit rises
* June quarter consol net profit 164.1 million rupees versus profit of 64 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Teamlease Services completes acquisition of 30 pct stake in Cassius Technologies
* Says as on June 01, 2017 acquisition of 30 pct stake in Cassius Technologies Private Limited is completed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Teamlease Services March-qtr consol profit rises
* March quarter consol net profit 384.5 million rupees versus 91.6 million rupees year ago