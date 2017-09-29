Edition:
Talanx AG (TLXGn.DE)

34.46EUR
20 Oct 2017
About

Talanx AG (Talanx) is a Germany-based provider of insurance and reinsurance products and services. The Company's activities are divided into five segments: Retail Germany, Retail International, Industrial Lines, Non-Life Reinsurance, and Life/Health Reinsurance. The Retail Germany segment is operated by the subsidiary Talanx... (more)

Beta: 0.57
Market Cap(Mil.): €8,640.62
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 252.80
Dividend: 1.35
Yield (%): 3.95

Latest News about TLXGn.DE

German insurer Talanx to miss 2017 earnings goal after hurricanes

FRANKFURT, Sept 29 German insurer Talanx AG said on Friday it would miss its 2017 earnings guidance due to claims arising from the hurricanes that have swept through the Caribbean, little over a week after saying it could still hit the target.

29 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Talanx ‍acquires financial services provider FVB​

* PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE THE PURCHASE PRICE‍​ Source text: http://www.bit.ly/1r8fvof Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

29 Sep 2017

Talanx warns may miss 2017 profit as natural disasters hit Hannover Re

BERLIN, Sept 21 German insurer Talanx warned it may miss its profit target for 2017 as its reinsurer Hannover Re is being hit by major claims from a series of hurricanes and an earthquake in Mexico.

21 Sep 2017

Talanx raises 2017 profit guidance on P&C boost

FRANKFURT, Aug 14 German insurer Talanx raised its full-year profit guidance on Monday, citing a strong first-half performance at its property and casualty reinsurance business.

14 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Talanx strengthens Latin America business with acquisitions

* Says acquisition in Colombia strengthens Latin American business

19 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Pilab signs ‍agreement with company from Talanx Group​

* ‍VALUE OF CONTRACT DOES NOT EXCEED MATERIALITY CRITERIA DEFINED AS 20% OF CO'S EQUITY, BUT WILL HAVE RELATIVELY SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON ISSUER'S RESULTS​

14 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Talanx says issues 3 bln eur euro medium term note programme

* Talanx ag today issued its first-ever emtn programme, which has a volume of eur 3 billion

30 May 2017

Talanx CEO: More likely to revise 2017 profit target up than down

FRANKFURT, May 15 German insurer Talanx said on Monday it was more likely to revise up its full-year profit forecast than down.

15 May 2017

UPDATE 1-Talanx sticks with outlook as Q1 net profit beats consensus

* Retail international business drives growth (Adds CEO quote, details)

15 May 2017

Talanx sticks with outlook as Q1 net profit beats consensus

FRANKFURT, May 15 German insurer Talanx posted first-quarter net profit that was above expectations and confirmed it was on track to meet its earnings target for the full year.

15 May 2017
