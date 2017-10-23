Edition:
Total Mory Maroc SA (TMA.CS)

TMA.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange

1,716.00MAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

null-5.00 (-0.29%)
Prev Close
null1,721.00
Open
null1,720.00
Day's High
null1,720.00
Day's Low
null1,716.00
Volume
1,752
Avg. Vol
3,072
52-wk High
null1,778.00
52-wk Low
null1,004.00

Chart for

About

Total Mory Maroc SA, formerly Total Maroc SA is a Morrocco-based company, which operates in the field of oil and gas. The Company offers the distribution and marketing of oil and gas products throughout the Morrocco. It operates a network of stations in Morrocco, as well as offers a range of products, such as fuels, gas and... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): 15,366.40
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 8.96
Dividend: 50.00
Yield (%): 2.92

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.28 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.95 10.90
ROE: -- 8.87 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates