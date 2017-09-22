Edition:
India

Tembec Inc (TMB.TO)

TMB.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

4.64CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$4.64
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
249,247
52-wk High
$4.83
52-wk Low
$1.05

Chart for

About

Tembec Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the forest products business. It operates through four segments: Forest Products, Specialty Cellulose Pulp, Paper Pulp and Paper. The Forest Products segment consists primarily of forest and sawmill operations, which produce softwood lumber spruce/pine/fir (SPF) and specialty wood... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.78
Market Cap(Mil.): $462.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 100.00
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

Latest News about TMB.TO

BRIEF-Rayonier Advanced Materials and Tembec provide update on transaction

* Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc and Tembec provide update on transaction

22 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Rayonier and Tembec receive antitrust clearance from Competition Bureau of Canada

* Rayonier Advanced Materials and Tembec announce antitrust clearance from the Competition Bureau of Canada in connection with the transaction

18 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Rayonier Advanced Materials and Tembec announce antitrust clearance from Chinese Ministry Of Commerce in connection with the transaction

* Rayonier Advanced Materials and Tembec announce antitrust clearance from Chinese Ministry Of Commerce in connection with the transaction

12 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Rayonier Advanced Materials and Tembec announce approval from Superior Court Of Québec

* Rayonier Advanced Materials and Tembec announce approval from Superior Court Of Québec in connection with transaction

07 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Rayonier Advanced Q2 earnings per share $0.03

* Rayonier Advanced Materials reports second quarter 2017 results

03 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Rayonier Advanced Materials, Tembec announce termination of HSR waiting period

* Rayonier advanced materials and tembec announce termination of the hart-scott-rodino waiting period

01 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Rayonier and Tembec report termination of the Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period

* Rayonier Advanced Materials and Tembec announce termination of the Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period

01 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Tembec shareholders approve transaction with Rayonier Advanced Materials

* Tembec shareholders approve transaction with Rayonier Advanced Materials

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Tembec Inc Q3 earnings per share C$0.17

* Tembec reports financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended June 24, 2017

26 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Oaktree supports for Rayonier Advanced Materials' acquisition of Tembec at revised price

* Oaktree announces support for Rayonier Advanced Materials' acquisition of Tembec at revised price

24 Jul 2017
» More TMB.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates