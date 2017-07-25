Tata Metaliks Ltd (TMET.NS)
About
Tata Metaliks Limited is engaged in the manufacture of foundry grade pig iron. The Company manufactures and sells products, such as scrap pig iron and granulated slag. The Company offers a range of end-to-end technical services, which include charge mix and melting, molding and core making, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron... (more)
BRIEF-India's Tata Metaliks June-qtr profit falls 11 pct
* June quarter net profit 306.2 million rupees versus 344.4 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-India's Tata Metaliks appoints Sandeep Kumar as MD
* Says Sanjiv Paul to continue as non-executive director on board Source text - (http://bit.ly/2slvWST) Further company coverage: