3M India Ltd (TMIN.NS)
TMIN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
14,346.35INR
3:28pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-33.55 (-0.23%)
Prev Close
Rs14,379.90
Open
Rs14,498.00
Day's High
Rs14,498.00
Day's Low
Rs14,269.10
Volume
908
Avg. Vol
1,220
52-wk High
Rs14,999.00
52-wk Low
Rs10,008.80
About
3M India Limited is a technology company. The Company's segments include Industrial segment, which offers tapes, adhesives, advanced ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, closure systems for personal hygiene products, as well as offers Scotch Masking Tape, Scotch Filament Tape and Scotch Packaging Tape; packaging equipment,... (more)
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
BRIEF-3m India June-qtr profit up about 11 pct
* June quarter net profit 660.9 million rupees versus 597.2 million rupees last year
BRIEF-3M India seeks members' nod to enter transactions with 3M Co, USA
* Seeks members' nod to enter material related transactions with 3M Company, USA worth 10.85 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's 3M India March-qtr profit up about 40 pct
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 643.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 5.92 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
