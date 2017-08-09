Edition:
India

3M India Ltd (TMIN.NS)

TMIN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

14,346.35INR
3:28pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-33.55 (-0.23%)
Prev Close
Rs14,379.90
Open
Rs14,498.00
Day's High
Rs14,498.00
Day's Low
Rs14,269.10
Volume
908
Avg. Vol
1,220
52-wk High
Rs14,999.00
52-wk Low
Rs10,008.80

Chart for

About

3M India Limited is a technology company. The Company's segments include Industrial segment, which offers tapes, adhesives, advanced ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, closure systems for personal hygiene products, as well as offers Scotch Masking Tape, Scotch Filament Tape and Scotch Packaging Tape; packaging equipment,... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: 0.53
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs163,145.80
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 11.27
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

Latest News about TMIN.NS

BRIEF-3m India June-qtr profit up about 11 pct

* June quarter net profit 660.9 million rupees versus 597.2 million rupees last year

09 Aug 2017

BRIEF-3M India seeks members' nod to enter transactions with 3M Co, USA

* Seeks members' nod to enter material related transactions with 3M Company, USA worth 10.85 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

12 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's 3M India March-qtr profit up about 40 pct

* Net profit in March quarter last year was 643.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 5.92 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

26 May 2017
» More TMIN.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.