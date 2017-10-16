TMAC Resources Inc (TMR.TO)
7.20CAD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$7.20
--
--
--
--
38,649
$20.18
$7.01
About
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$774.81
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|84.04
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|0.63
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|-1.60
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|-2.24
|14.09
BRIEF-TMAC Resources provides third quarter operations update
* TMAC Resources Inc says guidance for 2017 remains unchanged at 50,000 to 60,000 ounces of gold sold for 2017
BRIEF-TMAC resources quarterly earnings per share $0.01
* TMAC reports operating and financial results for second quarter of 2017
BRIEF-TMAC Resources appoints Gil Lawson as chief operating officer
* TMAC Resources strengthens executive team and appoints Gil Lawson as chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-TMAC resources signs revised credit facility
* TMAC Resources Inc - has signed a revised credit agreement to provide for total borrowings of U.S.$160 million
BRIEF-TMAC Resources revises credit facility
* TMAC Resources Inc - has entered into a term sheet with Sprott Private Resource Lending to provide for total borrowings of US$160 million
BRIEF-TMAC Resources Inc says commercial production has been achieved
* TMAC Resources Inc - commercial production has been achieved, effective May 15, 2017, at its doris mine and mill complex
BRIEF-TMAC Q1 loss per share C$0.03
* Tmac reports operating and financial results for first quarter of 2017