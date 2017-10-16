Edition:
About

TMAC Resources, Inc. is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company. The Company is involved in the exploration, evaluation and development of the Hope Bay mineral property in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut, Canada (Hope Bay Project). Approximately 1,100 square kilometer Hope Bay Project gold deposit has... (more)

BRIEF-TMAC Resources provides third quarter operations update

* TMAC Resources Inc says ‍guidance for 2017 remains unchanged at 50,000 to 60,000 ounces of gold sold for 2017​

16 Oct 2017

BRIEF-TMAC resources quarterly earnings per share ‍$0.01​

* TMAC reports operating and financial results for second quarter of 2017

11 Aug 2017

BRIEF-TMAC Resources appoints Gil Lawson as chief operating officer

* TMAC Resources strengthens executive team and appoints Gil Lawson as chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

11 Aug 2017

BRIEF-TMAC resources signs revised credit facility

* TMAC Resources Inc - ‍has signed a revised credit agreement to provide for total borrowings of U.S.$160 million​

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-TMAC Resources revises credit facility

* TMAC Resources Inc - ‍has entered into a term sheet with Sprott Private Resource Lending to provide for total borrowings of US$160 million​

14 Jul 2017

BRIEF-TMAC Resources Inc says commercial production has been achieved

* TMAC Resources Inc - commercial production has been achieved, effective May 15, 2017, at its doris mine and mill complex

23 May 2017

BRIEF-TMAC Q1 loss per share C$0.03

* Tmac reports operating and financial results for first quarter of 2017

15 May 2017
