Tumosan Motor ve Traktor Sanayi AS (TMSN.IS)
TMSN.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
7.14TRY
19 Oct 2017
7.14TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.10TL (-1.38%)
-0.10TL (-1.38%)
Prev Close
7.24TL
7.24TL
Open
7.27TL
7.27TL
Day's High
7.31TL
7.31TL
Day's Low
7.13TL
7.13TL
Volume
1,865,140
1,865,140
Avg. Vol
2,323,273
2,323,273
52-wk High
8.67TL
8.67TL
52-wk Low
5.86TL
5.86TL
About
Tumosan Motor ve Traktor Sanayi AS is a Turkey-based company engaged in the manufacture of diesel engine and tractors, under the brand names Tumosan, Turk Traktor and Otoyol. The Company designs and manufactures diesel engines for agriculture, marine and industrial sectors, for manufacturing tractor, generator, automotive and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.72
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL724.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|115.00
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--