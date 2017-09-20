Tamilnadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd (TNNP.NS)
TNNP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
347.20INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited (TNPL) is engaged in the business of printing and writing paper. The Company's segments include paper, energy and cement. It also produces newsprints. The Company's products include Print Vista, TNPL Elegant Maplitho, Hi-Tech Maplitho, TNPL Pigment Paper, Radiant Printing, TNPL Offset... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.26
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs24,635.51
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|69.21
|Dividend:
|7.50
|Yield (%):
|2.11
Financials
BRIEF-Tamilnadu Newsprint & Papers gets shareholders' nod for appointment of R. Selvaraj as MD
* Gets shareholders' nod for appointment of R. Selvaraj as MD Source text - http://bit.ly/2f9TuVt Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Tamilnadu Newsprint & Papers seeks members' nod for appointment of R Selvaraj as MD
* Seeks members' nod for appointment of R Selvaraj as MD Source text: (http://bit.ly/2wgmV2E) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Tamilnadu Newsprint & Papers posts June qtr loss
* June quarter loss 891.5 million rupees versus profit 695.1 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Tamilnadu Newsprint & Papers resume normal operation of paper machines
* Says resumed normal production/ operation of paper machines Source text: (http://bit.ly/2uZuGsF) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Tamilnadu Newsprint & Papers March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 634.1 million rupees versus profit 1.04 billion rupees year ago