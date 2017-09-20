BRIEF-Tamilnadu Newsprint & Papers gets shareholders' nod for appointment of R. Selvaraj as MD * Gets shareholders' nod for appointment of R. Selvaraj as MD Source text - http://bit.ly/2f9TuVt Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Tamilnadu Newsprint & Papers seeks members' nod for appointment of R Selvaraj as MD * Seeks members' nod for appointment of R Selvaraj as MD

BRIEF-India's Tamilnadu Newsprint & Papers posts June qtr loss * June quarter loss 891.5 million rupees versus profit 695.1 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-Tamilnadu Newsprint & Papers resume normal operation of paper machines * Says resumed normal production/ operation of paper machines