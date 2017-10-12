Edition:
True North Commercial REIT (TNT_u.TO)

6.32CAD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$6.32
--
--
--
--
89,118
$6.73
$5.93

True North Commercial REIT is a Canada-based unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Company owns approximately 25 commercial properties located in Alberta, Ontario and New Brunswick. The properties consists of approximately 98% office and over 2% industrial space, representing an aggregate of approximately... (more)

Beta: 0.65
Market Cap(Mil.): $224.75
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 34.68
Dividend: 0.05
Yield (%): 9.17

BRIEF-True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust raises equity offering to $35 mln

* True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces an increase to the previously announced equity offering to $35 million

12 Oct 2017

BRIEF-True North Commercial REIT announces $106.1 million of urban acquisitions

* True North Commercial REIT announces significant $106.1 million of urban acquisitions totalling 492,900 SF in Victoria, GTA, Ottawa, Halifax and Cambridge and a $25 million equity offering

12 Oct 2017

BRIEF-True North Commercial REIT reports Q2 adjusted funds from operations per unit of $0.15​

* True North Commercial REIT delivers strong results in Q2 2017

11 Aug 2017

BRIEF-True North Commercial REIT continues urban growth with $53.6 mln property acquisitions in GTA, Ottawa And Victoria

* True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust continues urban growth with $53.6 million of strategic property acquisitions in gta, ottawa and victoria

05 Jun 2017
