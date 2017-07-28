Edition:
Tofas Turk Otomobil Fabrikasi AS (TOASO.IS)

TOASO.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

30.24TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.16TL (-0.53%)
Prev Close
30.40TL
Open
30.56TL
Day's High
30.60TL
Day's Low
30.24TL
Volume
1,004,992
Avg. Vol
564,920
52-wk High
33.50TL
52-wk Low
20.22TL

Tofas Turk Otomobil Fabrikasi AS (Tofas) is a Turkey-based company, which manufactures, exports and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under licenses of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles SpA (Fiat). Tofas, which is a joint venture of Koc Holding AS and Fiat, also produces various automotive spare parts used in its... (more)

Beta: 0.95
Market Cap(Mil.): TL15,290.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 500.00
Dividend: 0.70
Yield (%): 2.29

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.61 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.46 10.90
ROE: -- 14.32 14.09

Turkey's Tofas Q2 net profit jumps 31 percent

ISTANBUL, July 28 Turkish carmaker Tofas said on Friday its net profit climbed 31 percent to 312.5 million lira ($88 million) in the second quarter.

28 Jul 2017
