Tofas Turk Otomobil Fabrikasi AS (TOASO.IS)
TOASO.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
30.24TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.16TL (-0.53%)
Prev Close
30.40TL
Open
30.56TL
Day's High
30.60TL
Day's Low
30.24TL
Volume
1,004,992
Avg. Vol
564,920
52-wk High
33.50TL
52-wk Low
20.22TL
About
Tofas Turk Otomobil Fabrikasi AS (Tofas) is a Turkey-based company, which manufactures, exports and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under licenses of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles SpA (Fiat). Tofas, which is a joint venture of Koc Holding AS and Fiat, also produces various automotive spare parts used in its... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.95
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL15,290.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|500.00
|Dividend:
|0.70
|Yield (%):
|2.29
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|17.61
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.46
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|14.32
|14.09
Turkey's Tofas Q2 net profit jumps 31 percent
ISTANBUL, July 28 Turkish carmaker Tofas said on Friday its net profit climbed 31 percent to 312.5 million lira ($88 million) in the second quarter.