Tongaat Hulett Ltd (TONJ.J)

TONJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

11,433.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

301.00 (+2.70%)
Prev Close
11,132.00
Open
11,134.00
Day's High
11,592.00
Day's Low
11,129.00
Volume
201,320
Avg. Vol
221,168
52-wk High
13,550.00
52-wk Low
10,716.00

About

Tongaat Hulett Limited is engaged in agriculture and agri-processing business. The Company focuses on the feedstocks of sugarcane and maize. Its activities also include land management and property development. It produces a range of carbohydrate products from sugarcane and maize. It operates over four wet-milling plants located... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.48
Market Cap(Mil.): R15,347.43
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 135.11
Dividend: 200.00
Yield (%): 2.64

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.37 10.90
ROE: -- 15.76 14.09

Latest News about TONJ.J

Sugar producer Tongaat Hulett to build refinery in Mozambique

JOHANNESBURG, July 24 South Africa's Tongaat Hulett said on Monday it will build a refinery at its Mozambican sugar mill to process brown sugar into white sugar, in a country which has a shortage of refined white sugar.

24 Jul 2017

Sugar producer Tongaat Hulett's profit helped by higher prices

JOHANNESBURG, May 29 South Africa's Tongaat Hulett reported a 45 percent rise in full-year earnings on Monday, helped by higher export prices and improved local prices.

29 May 2017

South Africa's Tongaat Hulett expects higher profit, sugar output

JOHANNESBURG, May 19 South Africa's Tongaat Hulett expects a 45 percent rise in full-year earnings as its sugar production operations swing back to profit, the company said on Friday.

19 May 2017

BRIEF-Tongaat Hulett sees full-year operating profit up by 40 pct

* Operating profit for year is expected to increase by 40 pct to approximately r2,333 billion (2016: r1,669 billion)

19 May 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates