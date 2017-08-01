Edition:
India

Torrent Power Ltd (TOPO.NS)

TOPO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

265.40INR
3:51pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs17.25 (+6.95%)
Prev Close
Rs248.15
Open
Rs249.95
Day's High
Rs272.50
Day's Low
Rs248.15
Volume
3,870,616
Avg. Vol
1,251,800
52-wk High
Rs272.50
52-wk Low
Rs159.30

Chart for

About

Torrent Power Limited is a holding company. The Company is an integrated utility engaged in the business of power generation, transmission and distribution with operations in the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. It is also engaged in the business of cables manufacturing with operations in the state of Gujarat.... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

No Ratios Available.

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.06 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.38 10.90
ROE: -- 17.83 14.09

Latest News about TOPO.NS

BRIEF-India's Torrent Power June-qtr consol profit surges

* June quarter consol total income 30.94 billion rupees versus 26.39 billion rupees last year

01 Aug 2017

Torrent Power seeks 36 LNG cargoes over three-year period

Torrent Power on Friday invited suppliers to fill its demand for 36 liquefied natural gas (LNG) across a three-year period starting in 2018, according to a tender document.

09 Jun 2017
» More TOPO.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.