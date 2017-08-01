Torrent Power Ltd (TOPO.NS)
TOPO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
265.40INR
3:51pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs17.25 (+6.95%)
Prev Close
Rs248.15
Open
Rs249.95
Day's High
Rs272.50
Day's Low
Rs248.15
Volume
3,870,616
Avg. Vol
1,251,800
52-wk High
Rs272.50
52-wk Low
Rs159.30
About
Torrent Power Limited is a holding company. The Company is an integrated utility engaged in the business of power generation, transmission and distribution with operations in the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. It is also engaged in the business of cables manufacturing with operations in the state of Gujarat.... (more)
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.06
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.38
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|17.83
|14.09
BRIEF-India's Torrent Power June-qtr consol profit surges
* June quarter consol total income 30.94 billion rupees versus 26.39 billion rupees last year
Torrent Power seeks 36 LNG cargoes over three-year period
Torrent Power on Friday invited suppliers to fill its demand for 36 liquefied natural gas (LNG) across a three-year period starting in 2018, according to a tender document.
Earnings vs. Estimates
