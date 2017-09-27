Edition:
2.69CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$2.69
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
188,302
52-wk High
$3.69
52-wk Low
$2.05

About

TSO3 Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the sale, production, maintenance, research, development and licensing of sterilization processes, related consumable supplies and accessories for heat-sensitive medical devices. The Company designs products for sterile processing areas in the hospital environment. The Company's... (more)

Beta: 0.62
Market Cap(Mil.): $240.86
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 92.85
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

BRIEF-TSO3 provides an update on regulatory activity

* TSO3 Inc - ‍Co has received correspondence from us regulators pertaining to its submission for extended claims for Sterizone VP4 sterilizer​

27 Sep 2017

BRIEF-TSO3 provides an update on recent activities

* TSO3 Inc - ‍a hospital in Canada has initiated terminal sterilization of duodenoscopes with company's Sterizone VP4 Sterilizer​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

08 Sep 2017

BRIEF-TSO3 files for an extended claim for duodenoscopes

* Has filed a 510(k) submission with US regulators for its STERIZONE VP4 Sterilizer

20 Jul 2017

BRIEF-TSO3 reports Q1 loss per share $0.02

* TSO3 inc qtrly revenue increased to a record $4.2 million, a 13.5pct sequential increase over $3.7 million recorded in Q4 of 2016

10 May 2017
