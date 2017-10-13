UPDATE 1-Total-ENI-Novatek consortium bids for Lebanon offshore blocks BEIRUT, Oct 13 The only bidder in Lebanon's first tender for five offshore energy blocks was a consortium made up of France's Total, Italy's ENI and Russia's Novatek, Minister of Energy and Water Cesar Abi Khalil said on Friday.

UPDATE 3-Total says expects Port Arthur, Texas refinery output to return soon HOUSTON, Sept 26 Total SA expects production soon from its 225,500-barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, which has been shut since an Aug. 30 power outage during Tropical Storm Harvey, a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

UPDATE 1-Australia watchdog takes aim at LNG exporters * Watchdog says exporters should not be selling spot LNG (Adds ACCC chairman, petroleum association comments)

UPDATE 1-More than 120 birds dead at Suncor-owned Canada oil sands mine CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 19 More than 120 birds in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta were killed after getting caught in a pond of oil sands byproducts operated by the country's largest producer, Suncor Energy Inc, the local regulator said on Tuesday.

MEDIA-India's HPCL may revive plan for LPG storage facility in Mangaluru with Total SA - Mint - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

India invites Total to boost investment in oil, gas projects - minister NEW DELHI, Sept 1 India has invited French oil major Total SA to invest in the country's oil and gas infrastructure, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Friday.