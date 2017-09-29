Spin Master Corp (TOY.TO)
TOY.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
51.37CAD
20 Oct 2017
51.37CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$51.37
$51.37
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
86,455
86,455
52-wk High
$51.74
$51.74
52-wk Low
$30.01
$30.01
About
Spin Master Corp., formerly SML Investments Inc., is a Canada-based children's entertainment company. The Company, through Spin Master Ltd. and its subsidiaries, is engaged in creating, designing, manufacturing and marketing a diversified portfolio of toys, games, products and entertainment properties. The Company's segments... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$5,199.40
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|105.30
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
BRIEF-Spin Master secures injunction in patent litigation relating to its popular Hatchimals® products
* Spin Master secures injunction in patent litigation relating to its popular Hatchimals® products
BRIEF-Spin Master enters agreement with Alibaba to expand reach in China
* Spin Master Corp- co, Alibaba announced a continued collaboration to further expand Spin Master brand portfolio in China
BRIEF-Spin Master Q2 earnings per share $0.22
* Spin Master Corp qtrly revenue of US$276.7 million increased 54.2% from US$179.4 million
BRIEF-Spin Master announces acquisition of Aerobie's expansion of outdoor business segment
* Spin Master announces acquisition of Aerobie's expansion of outdoor business segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Spin Master announces secondary offering of approximately C$150 million
* Spin master announces secondary offering of approximately C$150 million
BRIEF-Spin Master Q1 earnings per share $0.10
* Qtrly revenue of US$227.7 million increased 40.8% from US$161.7 million
BRIEF-Spin Master announces acquisition of Marbles
* Spin Master announces acquisition of Marbles and continued growth of games portfolio