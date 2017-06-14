Edition:
Tauron Polska Energia SA (TPE.WA)

TPE.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange

3.44PLN
6:50pm IST
Change (% chg)

0.00zł (+0.00%)
Prev Close
3.44zł
Open
3.47zł
Day's High
3.48zł
Day's Low
3.42zł
Volume
735,305
Avg. Vol
3,006,839
52-wk High
4.12zł
52-wk Low
2.44zł

Tauron Polska Energia SA is a Poland-based company active in the energy sector. The Company’s business is divided into five operating segments: Mining, including coal mining; Generation, including generation of electricity using conventional sources, such as combined heat and power generation, and generation of electricity using... (more)

Beta: 0.95
Market Cap(Mil.): zł6,239.08
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,752.55
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.06 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.38 10.90
ROE: -- 17.83 14.09

Fitch Rates Tauron's Planned Eurobonds 'BBB(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) WARSAW/LONDON, June 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned TAURON Polska Energia S.A.'s (BBB/Stable) upcoming Eurobonds an expected foreign-currency senior unsecured rating of 'BBB(EXP)'. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. A full list of ratings is available at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS High Share of Regulated Business: The ratings reflect th

14 Jun 2017
