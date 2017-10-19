Edition:
India

Travis Perkins PLC (TPK.L)

TPK.L on London Stock Exchange

1,506.00GBp
4:32pm IST
Change (% chg)

1.00 (+0.07%)
Prev Close
1,505.00
Open
1,501.00
Day's High
1,508.00
Day's Low
1,493.00
Volume
126,029
Avg. Vol
1,124,882
52-wk High
1,709.00
52-wk Low
1,301.00

Chart for

About

Travis Perkins plc is a United Kingdom-based product supplier to the building, construction and home improvement markets. The Company operates through segments, which include General Merchanting, Plumbing & Heating, Contracts and Consumer. The General Merchanting segment consists of the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.57
Market Cap(Mil.): £3,663.71
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 251.11
Dividend: 15.50
Yield (%): --

Financials

Latest News about TPK.L

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 19

Oct 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 4 points lower at 7,538.5 points on Thursday, with futures down 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.

19 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-Travis Perkins to meet expectations after step-up in growth

LONDON, Oct 19 Travis Perkins, Britain's biggest supplier of building materials, said it was on track to achieve full year expectations as it reported a step-up in underlying sales growth in its latest quarter.

19 Oct 2017

Travis Perkins to meet full-year expectations as growth accelerates​

LONDON, Oct 19 Travis Perkins, Britain's biggest supplier of building materials, on Thursday reported a step-up in underlying sales growth in its latest quarter and said it was on track to achieve full-year expectations.

19 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-SIG H1 profit drops on UK weakness; shares slide

Aug 8 Construction materials supplier SIG Plc said its profit fell 16.1 percent in the first half of the year as growth in mainland Europe was dimmed by weakness in the UK.

08 Aug 2017

Travis Perkins profit falls on tough plumbing and heating market

LONDON, Aug 2 Travis Perkins, Britain's biggest supplier of building materials, on Wednesday reported a 2.1 percent fall in first-half operating profit, reflecting a weak plumbing and heating market and recent investments.

02 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Travis Perkins first half operating profit falls 2.1 pct

* Revenue 3,221 million stg versus 3,113 million stg, up 3.5 percent

02 Aug 2017

Britain's Travis Perkins names ex-ARM man as chairman

June 27 Travis Perkins, Britain's biggest supplier of building materials, named Stuart Chambers, the former chairman of chip designer ARM Holdings and packaging group Rexam, as its chairman with effect from November.

27 Jun 2017

BRIEF-UK's Travis Perkins names ex-ARM chairman as new chair

* Has today announced appointment of Stuart Chambers as chairman with effect from November 2017

27 Jun 2017

UPDATE 2-UK's Travis Perkins to name ex-ARM chairman as new chair -Sky News

June 26 Travis Perkins, Britain's biggest supplier of building materials, will name Stuart Chambers, the former chairman of chip designer ARM Holdings, on Tuesday as its next chairman, Sky News reported.

27 Jun 2017

UK's Travis Perkins to name ex-ARM chairman Stuart Chambers as new chair- Sky News

June 26 Travis Perkins, Britain's biggest supplier of building materials, will name Stuart Chambers, the former chairman of chip designer ARM Holdings, on Tuesday as its next chairman, Sky News reported.

27 Jun 2017
» More TPK.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates