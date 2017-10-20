Compania de Transporte de Energia Electrica en Alta Tension Transener SA (TRA.BA)
TRA.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
40.85ARS
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.85 (+2.12%)
Prev Close
$40.00
Open
$40.50
Day's High
$41.70
Day's Low
$40.30
Volume
575,384
Avg. Vol
459,136
52-wk High
$43.45
52-wk Low
$9.25
About
Compania de Transporte de Energia Electrica en Alta Tension Transener SA (Transener) is an Argentina-based company primarily engaged in the provision and distribution of high-voltage electric power. The Company has two operational segments: Primary Activity that comprises the operation and maintenance of power transmission... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.34
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$9,347.49
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|217.89
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.06
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.38
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|17.83
|14.09