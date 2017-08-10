BRIEF-Petron Engineering Construction gets work order worth 620 mln rupees from Ramco Cements * Gets work order worth 620 million rupees from Ramco Cements for civil & mechanical works Source text: http://bit.ly/2wKGBYJ Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Ramco Cements approves expansion plans of its existing satellite grinding units * Says approved co's expansion plans of its existing satellite grinding units, installation of new satellite grinding unit‍​

BRIEF-India's Ramco Cements June-qtr net PAT almost flat * June quarter net PAT 1.56 billion rupees versus profit of 1.56 billion rupees last year

ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 21 Jul 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 20, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amalgamated Plantations Pvt Lt

BRIEF-Ramco Cements seeks members' nod for appointment of P R Venketrama Raja as MD * Seeks members' nod for appointment of P R Venketrama Raja as MD

BRIEF-India's Ramco Cements March-qtr profit down about 26 pct * Net profit in march quarter last year was 1.82 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 11.56 billion rupees