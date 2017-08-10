Edition:
Ramco Cements Ltd (TRCE.NS)

TRCE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

699.55INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs10.90 (+1.58%)
Prev Close
Rs688.65
Open
Rs685.10
Day's High
Rs705.00
Day's Low
Rs683.95
Volume
243,781
Avg. Vol
242,557
52-wk High
Rs770.00
52-wk Low
Rs472.80

The Ramco Cements Limited, formerly Madras Cements Limited, manufactures cement, ready-mix concrete and dry mortar products. The Company operates in two segments: Cement and Power generation from Windmills. It is also engaged in the sale of surplus electricity generated from its windmills and thermal power plants. The principal... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.21
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs166,152.30
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 235.58
Dividend: 3.00
Yield (%): 0.43

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.96 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.47 10.90
ROE: -- 11.24 14.09

Latest News about TRCE.NS

BRIEF-Petron Engineering Construction gets work order worth 620 mln rupees from Ramco Cements

* Gets work order worth 620 million rupees from Ramco Cements for civil & mechanical works Source text: http://bit.ly/2wKGBYJ Further company coverage:

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Ramco Cements approves expansion plans of its existing satellite grinding units

* Says approved co's expansion plans of its existing satellite grinding units, installation of new satellite grinding unit‍​

03 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Ramco Cements June-qtr net PAT almost flat

* June quarter net PAT 1.56 billion rupees versus profit of 1.56 billion rupees last year

03 Aug 2017

ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 21

Jul 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 20, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amalgamated Plantations Pvt Lt

21 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Ramco Cements seeks members' nod for appointment of P R Venketrama Raja as MD

* Seeks members' nod for appointment of P R Venketrama Raja as MD

12 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's Ramco Cements March-qtr profit down about 26 pct

* Net profit in march quarter last year was 1.82 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 11.56 billion rupees

30 May 2017

BRIEF-Ramco Cements announces demise of Chairman & MD P R Ramasubrahmaneya Rajha

* Says Chairman & MD P R Ramasubrahmaneya Rajha passed away on May 11 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pqgJCm) Further company coverage:

12 May 2017
