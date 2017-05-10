Trencor Ltd (TREJ.J)
TREJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
4,296.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
4,296.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
91.00 (+2.16%)
91.00 (+2.16%)
Prev Close
4,205.00
4,205.00
Open
4,390.00
4,390.00
Day's High
4,390.00
4,390.00
Day's Low
4,249.00
4,249.00
Volume
21,638
21,638
Avg. Vol
173,343
173,343
52-wk High
4,800.00
4,800.00
52-wk Low
2,500.00
2,500.00
About
Trencor Limited is an investment holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Container finance, and Container owning, leasing, management and trading. The Company's core interests are in operations (the Operations) that focus on the provision, management and integration of equipment and services to facilitate the... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.28
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R7,065.01
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|177.07
|Dividend:
|50.00
|Yield (%):
|2.51
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|14.78
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|-4.34
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|-12.61
|14.09
BRIEF-Trencor updates on impact of Hanjin bankruptcy
* Reasonable certainty that remaining impact of Hanjin bankruptcy will be charge against profit after tax and non-controlling interests of 64 million rand-128 million rand