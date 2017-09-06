Edition:
Trent Ltd (TREN.NS)

TREN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

312.60INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.15 (-1.00%)
Prev Close
Rs315.75
Open
Rs312.00
Day's High
Rs319.40
Day's Low
Rs311.05
Volume
73,883
Avg. Vol
253,782
52-wk High
Rs328.95
52-wk Low
Rs175.00

Trent Limited is engaged in the retail sale of readymade garments. The Company's segments include Retailing and Others. It primarily operates stores across three formats: Westside, Star and Landmark. Westside offers apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and children, along with furnishings, decor and a range of home... (more)

Beta: 0.82
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs104,131.40
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 332.32
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): 0.32

BRIEF-India's Trent issues, allots commercial paper worth 1 bln rupees

* Says issued and allotted commercial paper of an amount of INR 1 billion

06 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Trent gets members' nod for re-appointment of Philip N Auld as MD

* Gets members' nod for re-appointment of Philip N Auld as MD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

01 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Trent Ltd June-qtr net profit up y/y

* Trent Ltd June quarter net profit 381.5 million rupees versus 233 million rupees year ago

31 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Trent to buy fashion apparel business of Trent Hypermarket

* Says approved entering into definitive deal with Trent Hypermarket for buying their value fashion apparel business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

19 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Trent issues and allotted commercial paper of an amount of 1 bln rupees

* Says company has issued and allotted commercial paper of an amount of 1 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

21 Jun 2017
