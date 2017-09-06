Trent Ltd (TREN.NS)
TREN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
312.60INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.15 (-1.00%)
Prev Close
Rs315.75
Open
Rs312.00
Day's High
Rs319.40
Day's Low
Rs311.05
Volume
73,883
Avg. Vol
253,782
52-wk High
Rs328.95
52-wk Low
Rs175.00
About
Trent Limited is engaged in the retail sale of readymade garments. The Company's segments include Retailing and Others. It primarily operates stores across three formats: Westside, Star and Landmark. Westside offers apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and children, along with furnishings, decor and a range of home... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.82
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs104,131.40
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|332.32
|Dividend:
|1.00
|Yield (%):
|0.32
Financials
BRIEF-India's Trent issues, allots commercial paper worth 1 bln rupees
* Says issued and allotted commercial paper of an amount of INR 1 billion
BRIEF-Trent gets members' nod for re-appointment of Philip N Auld as MD
* Gets members' nod for re-appointment of Philip N Auld as MD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Trent Ltd June-qtr net profit up y/y
* Trent Ltd June quarter net profit 381.5 million rupees versus 233 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Trent to buy fashion apparel business of Trent Hypermarket
* Says approved entering into definitive deal with Trent Hypermarket for buying their value fashion apparel business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Trent issues and allotted commercial paper of an amount of 1 bln rupees
* Says company has issued and allotted commercial paper of an amount of 1 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: