Trident Ltd (TRIE.NS)
TRIE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
99.40INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.70 (-0.70%)
Prev Close
Rs100.10
Open
Rs99.50
Day's High
Rs101.40
Day's Low
Rs99.20
Volume
608,268
Avg. Vol
1,378,456
52-wk High
Rs109.50
52-wk Low
Rs49.05
About
Trident Limited is a terry towel, yarn and wheat straw-based paper manufacturer. The Company's segments include Textiles, Paper and Chemical/Chemicals, and Others. The Company's geographical segments include USA and Rest of the world. The Textiles segment includes yarn, towel, bed sheets and dyed yarn manufacturing (including... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.86
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs52,717.66
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|509.60
|Dividend:
|0.60
|Yield (%):
|1.45
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.54
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.30
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|4.77
|14.09
BRIEF-Capital India Finance says share purchase agreement for selling entire stake held by Sainik Mining
* Capital India Finance says co's promoters Sainik Mining And Allied Services intimated co that they entered into share purchase agreement with Trident Holding