Edition:
India

Trident Ltd (TRIE.NS)

TRIE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

99.40INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.70 (-0.70%)
Prev Close
Rs100.10
Open
Rs99.50
Day's High
Rs101.40
Day's Low
Rs99.20
Volume
608,268
Avg. Vol
1,378,456
52-wk High
Rs109.50
52-wk Low
Rs49.05

Chart for

About

Trident Limited is a terry towel, yarn and wheat straw-based paper manufacturer. The Company's segments include Textiles, Paper and Chemical/Chemicals, and Others. The Company's geographical segments include USA and Rest of the world. The Textiles segment includes yarn, towel, bed sheets and dyed yarn manufacturing (including... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.86
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs52,717.66
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 509.60
Dividend: 0.60
Yield (%): 1.45

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.54 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.30 10.90
ROE: -- 4.77 14.09

Latest News about TRIE.NS

BRIEF-Capital India Finance says share purchase agreement for selling entire stake held by Sainik Mining

* Capital India Finance says co's promoters Sainik Mining And Allied Services intimated co that they entered into share purchase agreement with Trident Holding

24 Aug 2017
» More TRIE.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates