Edition:
India

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ.TO)

TRQ.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

4.01CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.02 (-0.50%)
Prev Close
$4.03
Open
$4.03
Day's High
$4.09
Day's Low
$3.97
Volume
411,115
Avg. Vol
1,050,181
52-wk High
$5.03
52-wk Low
$3.25

Chart for

About

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. is an international mining company. The Company focuses on the operation and further development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Southern Mongolia, which is the Company's principal material mineral resource property. The Company's Oyu Tolgoi mine is held through approximately 65% interest in... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.15
Market Cap(Mil.): $8,211.37
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,012.31
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.48 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.21 10.90
ROE: -- 9.92 14.09

Latest News about TRQ.TO

BRIEF-Ivanhoe Mines says has requested and accepted Marc Faber's resignation from its board

* Ivanhoe Mines requests and accepts Marc Faber’s resignation as a member of the company's Board of Directors

18 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Turquoise Hill Resources says Oyu Tolgoi to produce 130,000-160,000 tonnes of copper in concentrates for 2017​

* Turquoise Hill Resources-Oyu Tolgoi is expected to produce 130,000-160,000 tonnes of copper & 100,000-140,000 ounces of gold in concentrates for 2017​

17 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Turquoise Hill hosts financial community visit to Oyu Tolgoi

* Conducted a financial community mine site visit to Oyu Tolgoi on October 3-5, 2017

05 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Turquoise Hill appoints Luke Colton as CFO effective Oct 9, 2017

* Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd - appointed Luke Colton as company's chief financial officer effective October 9, 2017

12 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Ivanhoe mines advances discussions to launch new production at Kipushi zinc-copper-silver-germanium mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo

* Ivanhoe Mines advances discussions to launch a new era of production at the historic Kipushi zinc-copper-silver-germanium mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo

06 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Ivanhoe posts Q2 loss per share $‍0.01​

* Ivanhoe mines issues financial results and review of operations for the second quarter of 2017

09 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Ivanhoe Mines reports qtrly loss per share $‍0.01​

* Ivanhoe Mines issues financial results and review of operations for the second quarter of 2017

09 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Turquoise Hill Resources posts Q2 earnings $0.01/shr

* Q2 revenue $203.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $220.1 million

01 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Ivanhoe Mines reports positive independent feasibility study of its Platreef mine in South Africa

* Ivanhoe Mines releases positive results of an independent definitive feasibility study for the planned first phase of its Platreef PGMS, nickel, copper and gold mine in south africa

31 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Ivanhoe Mines appoints two additional financial institutions to finance development of South African mine

* Ivanhoe Mines appoints two additional leading financial institutions to arrange project financing for the development of the platreef pgms, nickel, copper and gold mine in South Africa

19 Jul 2017
» More TRQ.TO News

Competitors

  Price Chg
BHP Billiton Limited (BHP.AX) $26.57 -0.11
Erdene Resource Development Corp. (ERD.TO) $0.70 -0.03
Amogear Inc (AMOG.PK) -- --
Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX.N) $14.83 +0.02
Southern Copper Corp (SCCO.N) $43.13 -0.16

Earnings vs. Estimates