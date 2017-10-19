Travelers Companies Inc (TRV.N)
133.32USD
20 Oct 2017
$0.15 (+0.11%)
$133.17
$134.11
$134.11
$132.54
620,777
451,765
$134.11
$103.89
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.26
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$34,512.70
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|275.95
|Dividend:
|0.72
|Yield (%):
|2.30
Financials
UPDATE 3-Insurer Travelers beats Wall St profit estimate after hit from storms
Oct 19 Travelers Cos Inc's quarterly profit fell less than Wall Street expected after a severe Atlantic storm season, helping its shares up slightly on Thursday, but it warned investors of large claims likely this quarter from wildfires raging in California.
BRIEF-Travelers expects property & casualty insurance market to remain "competitive"
* Travelers Companies-property & casualty insurance market conditions expected to remain "competitive" during rest of 2017 & into 2018 for new business
BRIEF-Travelers Q3 core earnings per share $0.91
* Travelers reports third quarter net income and core income per diluted share of $1.05 and $0.91, respectively, including catastrophe losses of $1.63 per diluted share
Insurer Travelers' profit tanks on higher catastrophe losses
Oct 19 Property and casualty insurer Travelers Cos Inc reported a 59 percent drop in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by higher catastrophe losses from hurricanes Harvey and Irma.
BRIEF-Travelers Companies introduces ZoneCheckSM to help contractors spot potential for vibration damage
* Travelers Companies Inc - co introduces ZoneCheck (SM), online tool to help contractors spot potential for vibration damage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Travelers estimates pre-tax loss in range of $375 mln - $750 mln related to Hurricane Harvey
* Travelers estimates range of catastrophe losses from Hurricane Harvey
US STOCKS-Wall St struggles for direction as Irma threatens Florida
* Dow up 0.21 pct, S&P down 0.06 pct, Nasdaq down 0.40 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
BRIEF-Travelers completes acquisition of UK-based Simply Business
* Travelers completes acquisition of UK-based Simply Business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Travelers CEO Alan Schnitzer elected chairman of board
* Travelers CEO Alan D. Schnitzer elected chairman of board of directors
Travelers' quarterly profit falls on higher catastrophe losses
July 20 Property and casualty insurer Travelers Cos Inc reported a 10.4 percent fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by higher catastrophe losses and lower underwriting gains.
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|Allianz SE (ALVG.DE)
|€196.60
|-0.40
|American International Group Inc (AIG.N)
|$64.87
|-0.20
|American International Group Inc (AIG_pa.N)
|--
|--
|American International Group Inc (AVF)
|--
|--
|American International Group Inc (AFF)
|$0.07
|--
|Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG.N)
|$56.49
|+0.02
|Loews Corporation (L.N)
|$49.00
|+0.02
|Chubb Corp (CB.N)
|$154.00
|+0.02
|Cna Financial Corp (CNA.N)
|$50.49
|-0.55
|W. R. Berkley Corp (WRB.N)
|$70.13
|+0.69