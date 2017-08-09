Triveni Turbine Ltd (TRVT.NS)
TRVT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
130.05INR
23 Oct 2017
130.05INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.20 (-0.15%)
Rs-0.20 (-0.15%)
Prev Close
Rs130.25
Rs130.25
Open
Rs130.25
Rs130.25
Day's High
Rs130.75
Rs130.75
Day's Low
Rs127.50
Rs127.50
Volume
19,491
19,491
Avg. Vol
128,329
128,329
52-wk High
Rs167.25
Rs167.25
52-wk Low
Rs112.15
Rs112.15
About
Triveni Turbine limited (TTL) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of steam turbines and parts thereof. It is also involved in servicing, operation and maintenance of steam turbines. It operates through Power Generating Equipment and Solutions segment. It offers back-pressure and condensing steam... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.90
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs41,724.98
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|329.97
|Dividend:
|0.75
|Yield (%):
|0.95
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|54.86
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.55
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|6.80
|14.09
BRIEF-India's Triveni Turbine June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter profit 96.2 million rupees versus 219.2 million rupees year ago