Sainsbury's cutting 2,000 jobs in UK Oct 17 Sainsbury's, Britain's second biggest supermarket group behind Tesco, is seeking to cut up to 2,000 jobs mainly in its payroll and human resources departments, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

UPDATE 1-Britain's 'Big Four" grocers all lose market share - Kantar Worldpanel (Adds table) LONDON, Oct 17 Britain's "Big Four" supermarkets all lost market share in the 12 weeks to Oct. 8 despite growing sales as the march of the discount chains continued, Kantar Worldpanel said on Tuesday. Morrisons was the best performing of the four, with sales up 2.8 percent, Kantar said, followed by market leader Tesco up 2.1 percent. Sainsbury's sales were up 1.9 percent and Asda saw growth of 1.8 percent, it said. Discount chains Aldi and Lidl continu

UPDATE 1-Britain's Booker sees Tesco deal closing in early 2018 LONDON, Oct 12 British wholesaler Booker said on Thursday it expected its 3.7 billion pound ($4.9 billion) takeover by Tesco to complete early next year, as it reported a 9 percent rise in first-half profit.

Tesco target Booker reports 9 pct first half profit rise​ LONDON, Oct 12 Booker, the British wholesaler that has agreed to a 3.7 billion pound ($4.9 billion) takeover by Tesco, on Thursday reported a 9 percent rise in first half profit, driven by progress in both catering and retail.

Tesco whistleblower did not raise concerns in appraisal, court told LONDON, Oct 11 A senior accountant at the centre of a trial of three former Tesco executives did not raise his concerns over a hole in its accounts during his own appraisal, a court heard on Wednesday.

Tesco's UK forecasts changing overnight in 2014, court told LONDON, Oct 10 Tesco had become such a complex business by 2014 that internal forecasts for its UK grocery business were changing overnight, a London court heard on Tuesday.

Fitch Affirms Tesco at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable (The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK-based retailer Tesco PLC's (Tesco) Long-Term IDR at 'BB+' and senior unsecured rating at 'BB+'. The Outlook remains Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the Short-Term IDR and short-term debt ratings at 'B'. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this commentary. The affirmation of Tesco's IDR and its Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation of a consolidation of t