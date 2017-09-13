Edition:
India

Tata Chemicals Ltd (TTCH.NS)

TTCH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

730.00INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs10.40 (+1.45%)
Prev Close
Rs719.60
Open
Rs720.50
Day's High
Rs734.00
Day's Low
Rs720.50
Volume
1,073,023
Avg. Vol
826,076
52-wk High
Rs734.00
52-wk Low
Rs444.50

Chart for

About

Tata Chemicals Limited is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer of soda ash and sodium bicarbonate for diverse industries, such as glass, detergents, silicates, textiles, food, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, mining and chemical processing. The Company operates through four segments: Inorganic Chemicals, which includes... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.36
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs172,915.80
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 254.76
Dividend: 11.00
Yield (%): 1.62

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 18.54 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.89 10.90
ROE: -- 10.77 14.09

Latest News about TTCH.NS

BUZZ-India's Tata Power gains on hopes of group co stake sale to parent

** Shares of Tata Power Co Ltd rise as much as 7.04 pct, its biggest intraday pct gain since July 10

13 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Tata Global Beverages proposes to sell up to 10.5 mln shares of Tata Chemicals to Tata Sons

* Says proposes to sell up to 10.5 million shares of Tata Chemicals to Tata Sons

12 Sep 2017

MEDIA-India's Tata Sons to cut cross-holdings in Tata Chemicals, Tata Power - Business Standard

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

11 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Optibiotix Health entered scale up and manufacturing deal with Tata Chemicals

* ENTERED INTO A SCALE UP AND MANUFACTURING AGREEMENT WITH TATA CHEMICALS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

05 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's Tata Chemicals June-qtr consol profit down about 14 pct

* June quarter consol profit 1.78 billion rupees versus profit of 2.06 billion rupees last year

08 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Tata Chemicals cancels agreement with Unnati Inorganics Private Ltd

* Cancels agreement with Unnati Inorganics Private Ltd to acquire their undertaking of precipitated silica operation

03 Aug 2017

MEDIA-Indorama in talks to buy India's Tata Chemicals' Haldia unit - Mint

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

02 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Tata Chemicals gets Central Pollution Control Board clearance to resume ops at Haldia plant

* Says received letter dated 6th July,2017 from Central Pollution Control Board permitting co to resume operations at Haldia plant

07 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's Tata Chemicals March-qtr consol profit up about 32 pct

* Consol profit in March quarter last year was 2.60 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 36.18 billion rupees

26 May 2017

BRIEF-Tata Chemicals signs business transfer agreement with Unnati Inorganics

* Says signed business transfer agreement with Unnati Inorganics Pvt Ltd

10 May 2017
» More TTCH.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates