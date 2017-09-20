Tata Elxsi Ltd (TTEX.NS)
TTEX.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
850.00INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs12.70 (+1.52%)
Prev Close
Rs837.30
Open
Rs842.00
Day's High
Rs855.40
Day's Low
Rs821.20
Volume
293,889
Avg. Vol
780,969
52-wk High
Rs921.70
52-wk Low
Rs510.62
About
Tata Elxsi Limited is engaged in the design and development of computer hardware and software. The Company operates in two segments: System integration & support, and Software Development & Services. Its system integration & support segment is engaged in implementing and integrating systems and solutions for computing,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.91
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs51,695.67
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|62.28
|Dividend:
|8.00
|Yield (%):
|0.96
BRIEF-Tata Elxsi allots bonus shares in 1:1 ratio
* Says allotted bonus shares in ratio of 1:1 Source text: http://bit.ly/2hhcBgN Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Tata Elxsi gets shareholders' nod for increase in authorised share capital of co
* Gets shareholders' nod for increase in authorised share capital of co to inr 700 million
BRIEF-Tata Elxsi appoints H V Muralidharan as CFO
* Says appointment of H V Muralidharan as chief financial officer of the company w.e.f. July 27, 2017. Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uzICsz) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Tata Elxsi June-qtr profit rises about 19 pct
* June quarter total income from operations 3.31 billion rupees
BRIEF-Airports Authority of India selects Tata Elxsi as specialist design consultancy
* Says Airports Authority Of India selects Tata Elxsi as a specialist design consultancy
BRIEF-Tata Elxsi announces licensing of its autonomous vehicle middleware platform 'Autonomai'
* Announces licensing of its advanced autonomous vehicle middleware platform 'Autonomai'
BRIEF-Tata Elxsi March-qtr profit rises about 8 pct
* March quarter total income from operations 3.24 billion rupees