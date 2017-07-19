TT electronics PLC (TTG.L)
TTG.L on London Stock Exchange
228.00GBp
4:32pm IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
TT Electronics plc is a global provider of engineered electronics for performance critical applications. The Company's divisions include Advanced Components and Integrated Manufacturing Services (IMS). The Advanced Components division creates engineered electronic components for circuit protection, power management and signal... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|--
|ROE:
|--
BRIEF-AVX to acquire transportation, sensing, & control division of TT Electronics
* AVX Corp announces a definitive agreement to acquire the transportation, sensing, & control division of tt electronics plc
BRIEF-TT Electronics to dispose Transport Sensing and Control division
* Proposed disposal of transportation sensing and control division to AVX Corp for GBP 118.8 mln in cash