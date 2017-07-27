Edition:
Takkt AG (TTKG.DE)

19.50EUR
20 Oct 2017
Takkt AG is a Germany-based management holding company of a group of business-to-business (B2B) mail-order companies for business equipment solutions in over 25 countries located in Europe and North America. The Company operates through two divisions: TAKKT EUROPE and TAKKT AMERICA. TAKKT EUROPE comprises the three sub-groups... (more)

Beta: 0.74
Market Cap(Mil.): €1,300.40
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 65.61
Dividend: 0.55
Yield (%): 2.77

BRIEF-Takkt H1 EBITDA down at 82.0 million euros

* EXPECTS IMPROVEMENT IN THE SECOND HALF-YEAR - OUTLOOK CONFIRMED

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Takkt Q1 sales up 5.5 pct at 288.8 million euros

* Takkt grows by 5.5 percent in first quarter and furthers digital agenda implementation

27 Apr 2017
