Edition:
India

TTK Prestige Ltd (TTKL.NS)

TTKL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

6,182.75INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs84.15 (+1.38%)
Prev Close
Rs6,098.60
Open
Rs6,098.60
Day's High
Rs6,195.50
Day's Low
Rs6,051.15
Volume
5,368
Avg. Vol
3,757
52-wk High
Rs6,984.45
52-wk Low
Rs5,055.25

Chart for

About

TTK Prestige Limited is a kitchen appliances company. The Company operates through two segments: Kitchen Appliances, and Property & Investment. The Company's Kitchen Appliances segment offers a range of product categories, which consists of Pressure Cookers, Cookware, Gas Stoves and Domestic Kitchen Electrical Appliances. The... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.45
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs70,466.17
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 11.55
Dividend: 12.00
Yield (%): 0.44

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 119.21 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.94 10.90
ROE: -- 5.28 14.09

Latest News about TTKL.NS

BRIEF-India's TTK Prestige June-qtr profit rises more than five-fold

* June quarter profit 1.34 billion rupees versus profit of 242 million rupees last year

11 Aug 2017

BRIEF-TTK Prestige approves share buyback worth upto 700 mln rupees

May 30 TTK Prestige Ltd: * Says approves share buyback worth upto 700 million rupees Source text - http://bit.ly/2quAVDl Further company coverage:

30 May 2017

BRIEF-TTK Prestige March-qtr profit more than doubles

* Net profit in March quarter last year was 224.2 million rupees as per IND-AS; net sales was 3.01 billion rupees

30 May 2017

BRIEF-TTK Prestige declares interim dividend of 15 rupees per share

* Says declared interim dividend of rs.15/-per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

24 Apr 2017
» More TTKL.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates