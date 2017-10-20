UPDATE 1-Turkey to reject Saudi request for Turk Telekom debt extension -sources ANKARA/ISTANBUL, Oct 20 Turkey's Treasury will not grant a request from Saudi shareholders in Turk Telekom to extend a deadline in debt talks, two people familiar with the matter said.

UPDATE 1-Saudi Telecom asks banks for more time in Turk Telekom debt talks -sources ANKARA, Oct 2 Saudi Telecom Company (STC) has asked banks to extend a payment deadline in debt talks related to Turk Telekom, the Turkish fixed-line telecoms company in which STC is interested in buying a stake, sources close to the matter said.

Fitch Affirms Turk Telekom at 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative (The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Turk Telekomunikasyon A.S.'s (TT) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-'. The Outlook on the IDRs is Negative. Its senior unsecured foreign-currency rating has also been affirmed at 'BBB-'. TT is the leading integrated telecoms player in Turkey and operates the country's largest fixed network and the smallest of three mobile networks. The comp

BRIEF-Turk Telekom reaches collective bargaining agreement with Haber-Is * SAID ON THURSDAY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH HABER-IS TRADE UNION ON COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT

Saudi Telecom frontrunner for Turk Telekom stake -sources ISTANBUL/ANKARA Saudi Telecom Company is in the lead to buy the 55 percent of fixed-line operator Turk Telekom owned by Oger Telecom, sources said, adding that the Turkish government could acquire the $3.9 billion stake if those talks fail.

BRIEF-Karel Elektronik signs a framework contract with Turk Telekom for $7.3 mln‍​ * SIGNS A FRAMEWORK CONTRACT WITH TURK TELEKOM AT $7.3 MILLION‍​