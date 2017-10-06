CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 6 Oct 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 5, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahuja Construction Engineers

MEDIA-India's Tata Power, TCS, L&T, Vodafone in fray for smart meters tender - Economic Times - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BUZZ-India's Tata Power gains on hopes of group co stake sale to parent ** Shares of Tata Power Co Ltd rise as much as 7.04 pct, its biggest intraday pct gain since July 10

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 12 Sep 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 11, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arowana Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac

MEDIA-India's Tata Sons to cut cross-holdings in Tata Chemicals, Tata Power - Business Standard - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Tata Power says Tata Power Renewable Energy generation capacity increases in FY17 (Aug 28) * Says Tata Power Renewable Energy generation capacity increased by about 337 percent in FY17 as compared with FY16 Source text: http://bit.ly/2iFlPaQ Further company coverage:

BUZZ-India's ACC, Bank of Baroda, Tata Power fall on removal from Nifty 50 ** Shares in ACC Ltd, Bank of Baroda, Tata Power Co Ltd fall between 1 pct and 2 pct

MEDIA-India's Tata Power to monetise non-core assets to trim its near 490 bln rupees debt - Business Standard - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BRIEF-Tata Power's renewable portfolio posts rise in Q1 consol PAT‍​ * Says co's renewable portfolio clocks 329 percent rise in Q1 consol PAT‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: