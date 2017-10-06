Edition:
Tata Power Company Ltd (TTPW.NS)

TTPW.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

81.75INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.25 (+0.31%)
Prev Close
Rs81.50
Open
Rs82.00
Day's High
Rs82.05
Day's Low
Rs81.20
Volume
1,906,801
Avg. Vol
5,220,771
52-wk High
Rs91.15
52-wk Low
Rs67.00

About

The Tata Power Company Limited is an integrated power company. The Company's principal businesses are in the areas of generation, transmission, distribution-cum-retail, power trading, power services, coal mines and logistics, strategic engineering for defense applications, solar photovoltaic (PV) manufacturing, and engineering,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.45
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs218,140.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,704.77
Dividend: 1.30
Yield (%): 1.61

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.06 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.38 10.90
ROE: -- 17.83 14.09

Latest News about TTPW.NS

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 6

Oct 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 5, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahuja Construction Engineers

06 Oct 2017

MEDIA-India's Tata Power, TCS, L&T, Vodafone in fray for smart meters tender - Economic Times

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

18 Sep 2017

BUZZ-India's Tata Power gains on hopes of group co stake sale to parent

** Shares of Tata Power Co Ltd rise as much as 7.04 pct, its biggest intraday pct gain since July 10

13 Sep 2017

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 12

Sep 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 11, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arowana Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac

12 Sep 2017

MEDIA-India's Tata Sons to cut cross-holdings in Tata Chemicals, Tata Power - Business Standard

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

11 Sep 2017

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Tata Power says Tata Power Renewable Energy generation capacity increases in FY17 (Aug 28)

* Says Tata Power Renewable Energy generation capacity increased by about 337 percent in FY17 as compared with FY16 Source text: http://bit.ly/2iFlPaQ Further company coverage:

29 Aug 2017

BUZZ-India's ACC, Bank of Baroda, Tata Power fall on removal from Nifty 50

** Shares in ACC Ltd, Bank of Baroda, Tata Power Co Ltd fall between 1 pct and 2 pct

29 Aug 2017

MEDIA-India's Tata Power to monetise non-core assets to trim its near 490 bln rupees debt - Business Standard

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

24 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Tata Power's renewable portfolio posts rise in Q1 consol PAT‍​

* Says co's renewable portfolio clocks 329 percent rise in Q1 consol PAT‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

23 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Tata Power JV synchronizes 186 MW Georgia Hydro Project

* Says Tata Power JV synchronizes 186 MW Georgia Hydro Project, commences stabilization procedures Source text - http://bit.ly/2imVRZu Further company coverage:

22 Aug 2017
