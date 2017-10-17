Tata Sponge Iron Ltd (TTSP.NS)
TTSP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
911.20INR
3:44pm IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Tata Sponge Iron Limited (TSIL) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the production of sponge iron by direct reduction method of iron ore and generation of power from waste heat. The Company operates through two segments: manufacture of sponge iron and generation of power. The Company manufactures sponge iron by Tisco... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.10
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs14,296.59
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|15.40
|Dividend:
|11.00
|Yield (%):
|1.18
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|40.49
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.50
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|1.99
|14.09
BRIEF-India's Tata Sponge Iron Sept-qtr profit rises
* Sept quarter profit 276.1 million rupees versus profit 160.5 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Tata Sponge Iron seeks members' nod for appointment of Sanjay Kumar Pattnaik as MD
* Seeks members' nod for appointment of Sanjay Kumar Pattnaik as MD Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sWzuuz) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Tata Sponge Iron March qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 212 million rupees versus profit 130.7 million rupees year ago